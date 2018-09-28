Family of man shot, killed by police sue city, LMPD

Officer body cam video shows Deomjhea Jordan in the moments before he was shot and killed by police.
By Becca Gibson | September 27, 2018 at 10:11 PM EST - Updated September 27 at 10:11 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The family of a man shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers in Portland have filed a federal lawsuit against the city, the police department and four officers.

The lawsuit was filed by the parents of Deomjhea Jordan, who was shot to death on 29th Street in April of 2018.

Police said Jordan had robbed a nearby Metro PCS.

Body camera footage appears to show him pointing a gun at officers.

But the lawsuit claims Jordan was not armed and the officers didn’t give him enough time to comply with their instructions before he was shot.

The lawsuit accuses the officers of assault, battery, excessive force, negligence and wrongful death.

The city does not comment on pending litigation.

