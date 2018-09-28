Floyd County fire departments train for hazardous material situations

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Fire departments across Floyd County trained together for the unknown. They ran drills to deal with hazardous chemicals because when they get an emergency call they don’t know what they’re walking in to.
Six Floyd County fire departments came together to train for a situation they may only experience about three times a year. Although explosions and tanker turnovers don’t happen often, Floyd County Emergency Management Director Kent Barrow said the departments need to stay ready.
“We like to exercise and keep them fresh,” Burrow said.
The firefighters stay fresh by running hazardous material drills prepared by the Industrial Safety Training Service. The departments received a more than $10,000 grant for the training. Deputy Chief Joel Baylor of the New Albany Fire Department said it’s necessary, because the six departments need each other during the real situations, to save lives.
“In a large incident like this it’s so important because we don’t have the personnel to be able to handle this situation by ourselves,” Baylor said.
The departments learned how to stay calm, communicate and work together, because they can’t do it alone.
“Everyone is really pumped up to make us look the best we can and just be great firefighters,” Baylor said.
The departments trained for about eight hours to get the skills and knowledge they need to help save lives.
