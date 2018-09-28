Forecast: Sunny afternoon ahead but first, dense fog

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Clear skies, light winds and the residual moisture around WAVE Country have worked together to bring us a foggy Friday morning.
This fog already has dropped visibility to less than a mile in many locations and will continue to do so until it mixes out around mid-morning. All of this fog will make for a slow Friday morning commute.
Now once that fog is gone sunshine and much awaited dry weather will be here for our enjoyment. Today’s highs will be in the low 70s.
A weak front will stagger through late tonight into early Saturday but no rain is expected with it. Saturday looks fantastically fall-like with continued sunshine and highs in the low to mid-70s.
We’ll rise close to 80° on Sunday afternoon as the dry weather continues.
Rain chances return late Monday into Tuesday.
FORECAST
TODAY: Morning Fog. Partly sunny. HIGH: 73°
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog late. LOW: 55° (some upper 40s in the suburbs)
SATURDAY: Patchy morning fog. Partly to mostly sunny. Pleasant. HIGH: 74°
IN THE APP >> DOWNLOAD NOW
- Radar with custom alerts
- Traffic Map with the latest delays
- Football forecast
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.