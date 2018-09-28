Forecast: Sunny afternoon ahead but first, dense fog

By Tawana Andrew | September 28, 2018 at 4:47 AM EST - Updated September 28 at 4:47 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Clear skies, light winds and the residual moisture around WAVE Country have worked together to bring us a foggy Friday morning.

This fog already has dropped visibility to less than a mile in many locations and will continue to do so until it mixes out around mid-morning. All of this fog will make for a slow Friday morning commute.

Now once that fog is gone sunshine and much awaited dry weather will be here for our enjoyment. Today’s highs will be in the low 70s.

A weak front will stagger through late tonight into early Saturday but no rain is expected with it. Saturday looks fantastically fall-like with continued sunshine and highs in the low to mid-70s.

We’ll rise close to 80° on Sunday afternoon as the dry weather continues.

Rain chances return late Monday into Tuesday.

Grab-N-Go Weather: Friday morning, Sept. 28, 2018

FORECAST

TODAY: Morning Fog. Partly sunny. HIGH: 73°

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog late. LOW: 55° (some upper 40s in the suburbs)

SATURDAY: Patchy morning fog. Partly to mostly sunny. Pleasant. HIGH: 74°

