ISP: Georgia man killed in Indiana semi crash

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A Georgia man is dead after a semi crash in Clark County, IN on Thursday.
Roger L. Cole, 64 from Gainesville, GA, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clark County Corner’s Office.
Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers responded to the crash on the interstate ramp from 1-265 WB to 1-65 SB in Clark County around 5:13 p.m.
ISP said that their preliminary investigation discovered that the semi-tractor and trailer were traveling west down the ramp, carrying two steel coils when those coils shifted and caused the trailer to overturn.
