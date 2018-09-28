Jewish Hospital celebrates 300th lung transplant

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jewish Hospital and the University of Louisville marked a big milestone today.
Jewish Hospital president Ron Waldridge spoke this morning at a gathering to celebrate the hospital's 300th lung transplant since the program began 27 years ago.
Jewish Hospital has become one of the leading centers for organ transplantation in the country.
“They tell me that i was about 272. So it was slow getting started i think. Then it kind of blossomed. Business was good.," said lung transplant recipient Kenny Bradley.
The recipient of the 300th lung transplant was a 71-year-old man from Northern Kentucky who suffered from pulmonary fibrosis.
Waldridge also addressed recent reports that the hospital was struggling and would close soon. He said this morning that is not going to happen.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.