Federal judge strikes down Kentucky law in win for state’s last abortion clinic

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A federal judge has ruled against a Kentucky law requiring abortion clinics to have written agreements with a hospital and an ambulance service in case of medical emergencies.
Gov. Matt Bevin cited the law when attempting to revoke the license of the state’s last abortion clinic, which is in downtown Louisville.
U.S. District Judge Greg Stivers ruled Friday that the law requiring the so-called transfer agreements violates constitutional protections.
A spokeswoman from Bevin’s office said the governor plans to appeal the ruling.
The lawsuit started when EMW Women’s Surgical Center, in Louisville, argued that Bevin’s administration used the law to try to shut it down. The clinic filed a federal lawsuit to prevent the state from revoking its license. A trial on the suit was held a year ago.
Planned Parenthood joined the suit, saying Bevin’s administration had used the transfer agreements to block its request for a license to provide abortions at a separate clinic in Louisville.
After Friday’s ruling, Brigitte Amiri, a senior staff attorney with the ACLU’s Reproductive Freedom Project issued the following statement:
The governor’s office said Bevin is trying to protect the health of Kentucky women.
A spokeswoman shared the following statement:
Bevin had cited the same law in 2016 when he said a Lexington women’s clinic was operating without a license and without a transfer agreement. The state denied the renewal of the clinic’s license citing a lack of a transfer agreement.
The state also denied granting a license to a new Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in Louisville because it did not have a transfer agreement.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.