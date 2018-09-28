KFC appoints new CEO

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Fried Chicken has appointed a new CEO.
Yum! Brands announced the promotion of Tony Lowings on Friday. The 24-year veteran of the company currently serves as the KFC Division President and Chief Operating Officer and previously held roles across various finance, operations and general management avenues in the company.
“Tony Lowings is an outstanding leader with deep knowledge of our business and a strong track record of growing KFC’s presence and strengthening the brand’s competitive position with our franchise partners in markets around the world,” Greg Creed, CEO of Yum! Brands, said in a statement. “As a proven and highly respected strategic brand builder, high impact operations leader and people grower, Tony is the perfect person to continue elevating KFC into a distinctive, relevant and easy global brand that people trust and champion."
Lowings will succeed Roger Eaton who is retiring at the end of 2018. Eaton has been with KFC and Yum! Brands for more than 20 years, serving as the CEO of the KFC brand globally since 2014, according to the company.
“Roger’s imprint on our culture, people and the KFC brand is vast and his legacy is lasting," Creed said.
There were more than 21,000 KFC restaurants in over 130 countries and territories as of year-end 2017. General managers of restaurants across the globe will report to Lowings effective January 1, 2019.
