KY, IN politicians split along party lines in reaction to Kavanaugh, Ford testimony

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hours of testimony from the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, and Kavanaugh’s subsequent testimony, dominated television on Thursday.
Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified first, detailing her allegations that Kavanaugh assaulted her at a gathering in high school.
Both Kavanaugh and Ford faced tough questioning from the Senate committee conducting the hearing. It was a day of tense emotions, with both witnesses fiercely sticking to their stories.
In the wake of the nearly nine hour testimony, local politicians issued statements on their reactions, though no minds seemed to have been changed.
Their reactions fell predictably down party lines.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said he will proudly vote to confirm Kavanaugh.
His statement read in part: “I have no reason to think that Dr. Blasey Ford offered the committee anything less than her sincere best recollections. Her testimony was heartfelt. I listened to her intently. Likewise, Senators have no reason to doubt the sincere and heartfelt testimony of Judge Kavanaugh. The nominee forcefully and firmly restated his complete and unequivocal disavowal of the misconduct Dr. Ford alleges. ‘The Senate and the nation heard two witnesses testify under oath to completely conflicting recollections. What we did not hear was any evidence whatsoever to bolster the allegation made against Judge Kavanaugh… No evidence corroborates Dr. Ford’s allegation. No evidence was presented today to back it up. And all existing evidence refutes it. The task now before the Senate is to do justice. In America, justice begins with the presumption of innocence.”
Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) reiterated his calls for a FBI investigation.
“We all have a responsibility to listen to survivors of sexual assault. Today’s hearing with Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh provided the Senate with more information that we can use to make a decision on this nomination," his statement read in full.
He refused to comment on whether he would vote to confirm Kavanaugh or not.
Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) said Kavanaugh has his vote. Here’s his full statement:
“It was important for both Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh to appear before the committee today. I watched the hearing closely and was struck by the power of both testimonies.
“I was not, however, persuaded that Judge Kavanaugh was involved in this alleged incident 36 years ago. I believe Judge Kavanaugh was truthful under oath during today’s hearing, and I trust the statements of the witnesses named by Dr. Ford who said under penalty of felony that they have no recollection of the alleged incident.
“After watching today’s hearing, and conducting a thorough and objective review of his nomination, I remain convinced that Judge Kavanaugh is a man of integrity who will be an excellent addition to the Supreme Court. I will be voting to confirm him.”
WAVE 3 News did not receive a statement from Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY).
The Senate committee will vote Friday morning on Kavanaugh’s nomination.
