KY, IN politicians split along party lines in reaction to Kavanaugh, Ford testimony

His statement read in part: “I have no reason to think that Dr. Blasey Ford offered the committee anything less than her sincere best recollections. Her testimony was heartfelt. I listened to her intently. Likewise, Senators have no reason to doubt the sincere and heartfelt testimony of Judge Kavanaugh. The nominee forcefully and firmly restated his complete and unequivocal disavowal of the misconduct Dr. Ford alleges. ‘The Senate and the nation heard two witnesses testify under oath to completely conflicting recollections. What we did not hear was any evidence whatsoever to bolster the allegation made against Judge Kavanaugh… No evidence corroborates Dr. Ford’s allegation. No evidence was presented today to back it up. And all existing evidence refutes it. The task now before the Senate is to do justice. In America, justice begins with the presumption of innocence.”