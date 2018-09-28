LMPD, miniature horses work together to stop bullying

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Just say ‘whoa’ to bullying. That was the message to students at Holy Trinity School on Friday.
The Louisville Metro Police Department partnered with Heaven Miniature Therapy Horses to show children that being different is okay.
The program, which teaches that the best way to prevent bullying-type behavior is to be a ‘PeaceBuilder’, helps students build a positive social environment with a foundation of understanding, organizers said.
Sadie the mini horse stopped by the school to show help seal the message.
“She is the perfect ambassador for this because she’s small and different, and that’s the point that this program makes is that everybody has something different about them but it’s special, it’s not bad. And that’s where, with bullying, that the kids get confused," Peggy Braden with Heaven Miniature Therapy Horses said. “If you’re different, something’s bad about that. We’re trying to teach them that it’s a good thing.”
Besides spending time with Sadie, students learned about the PeaceBuilder Pledge, which encourages acceptance, tolerance, respect and understanding of others.
