Man shot at Okolona residence

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was shot near a house in the Okolona neighborhood of Louisville.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 6300 block of Outer Loop, near Smyrna Parkway, MetroSafe confirmed. Google shows that area has having several homes.
Police arrived to find one man shot.
Few other details are known at this point.
The victim was rushed to University Hospital. His condition is not yet known.
Anyone with information on this crime should call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
This story will be updated.
