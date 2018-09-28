Manual students shine in ‘Science Fair’

For their senior year at Kentucky's top science and engineering high school, Ryan, Harsha & Abraham have gone full Voltron, combining their considerable talents to build one science fair super project. Theyve built an electronic 3D-printed stethoscope that automatically connects to an online database of heart sounds, allowing doctors to diagnose heart abnormalities far more accurately. The boys hope their stethoscope program will be useful in the developing world, where medics are understaffed and under resourced. Nine high school students from disparate corners of the globe navigate rivalries, setbacks, and hormones on their quest to the international science fair. Facing off against 1700 of the world's best and brightest, only one will be named Best in Fair. (FUSION) (FUSION)