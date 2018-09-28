Manual students shine in ‘Science Fair’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville’s Dupont Manual High School is brimming with pride as four of its talented students are making their debut on the silver screen in one of the most celebrated films of 2018. The reviews for Science Fair are in, and the critics and audiences are raving.
The movie opened around the nation Friday, including right here in Louisville, and four Manual students, past and present, are among its primary stars.
The National Geographic documentary, which won the festival favorite award at the Sundance Film Festival this year, is already being mentioned as an Oscar contender. Invigorating and inspiring, it’s not your grandmother’s science fair.
"You’re not only going to cure cancer, you’re going to prevent cancer, "one of the film’s stars, Anjali Chadha, said.
Four of the students starring in the film are from Manual. That’s out of about 1700 students representing 78 countries attending ISEF: The International Science and Engineering Fair.
“Manual is one of the most competitive schools at ISEF,” Chadha, a Manual High Senior, said.
Chadha, who scored a perfect 36 on the ACT at age 13, was a sophomore when filming. She’s smart, funny and full of personality.
“I would say that a lot of people are jealous of me,” she says jokingly in the film.
WAVE 3 News spoke to her from the film’s opening in Boston about her science project.
“I basically built a device that detects concentrations of arsenic in drinking water,” Chadha said.
Manual grads Harsha Paladugu, Abraham Riedel-Mishaan and Ryan Folz, are equally entertaining. Paladugu talks about himself in the film.
“I listen to rap music and classical music...actually, I don’t listen to classical music that much,” he says with a smile.
The three combined for a super project, building an electronic 3-D printed stethoscope that allows doctors to more accurately diagnose heart abnormalities.
“This is just the beginning,” proud Manual AP Biology teacher and Science Fair sponsor Kathy Fries said.
She said the students enthusiasm for research is incredible. Modestly, Fries said her involvement comes down to one piece of advice to her students,
“That is your idea. And don’t you give away your idea,” Fries said.
Already approached by research facilities, Chadha hopes the film inspires young minds, shows the world Manual High School’s love for science and proves that students perceived as geeky are much more.
“We are really down to earth, we can be really personable in general,” Chadha said, “and Manual kids in general should be really proud of that.”
The students have a lot of confidence because that’s a big part of the Science Fair, presenting your project the right way. Manual always proves to be one of the top programs in the country. In Kentucky, the school has its own regional. You can catch the film now at Baxter Avenue Theatres.
