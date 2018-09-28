Marsy’s Law group prepares for Kentucky elections, legal challenge

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A proposed Kentucky law designed to protect crime victims heads to the ballot this November.
Those behind the bill say it's common sense legislation, but some who want it changed say what will show up on the ballot is misleading.
You may have seen the ads stating 'It's time for equal rights'.
The group Marsy's Law for Kentucky announced this week it would be ramping up its TV advertising campaign statewide.
"We just want to make sure that their rights are on the same level that those who are accused and convicted have," Ashlea Christiansen, the Marsy’s Law for Kentucky State Director, said.
To do that, organizers are making new videos--urging people to vote yes when it comes to ‘the constitutional rights for crime victims’.
"They just deserve to heal and they deserve that protection," Christiansen said.
On the ballot, voters will see an initiative that reads as follows:
"Are you in favor of providing constitutional rights to the victims of crime, including the right to be treated fairly, with dignity and respect, and the right to be informed and have a voice in the judicial process?"
That ballot language is something the Kentucky Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers said is confusing, vague and misleading.
Advocates for the law said it will give victims the right to be in the courtroom during proceedings, notices of court appearances, events and the right to receive restitution. They add it passed through the state legislature with ease.
"It was a very well supported bipartisan measure," Christiansen said.
Marsy's Law supporters said 35 other states have already adopted similar measures.
The KACDL said the measure would radically change the justice system, introducing 12 new constitutional rights, adding the law aims to remove the presumption of innocence, and provides no methods of enforcement.
The group of criminal defense lawyers said it will be arguing against the ballot measure in Franklin Circuit Court in the next several weeks.
