Metro Council to discuss ordinances to stop the sale of crack kits

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Council is in the process of amending two current ordinances to make the penalties tougher for stores selling crack kits.
A WAVE 3 News exclusive investigation found nine convenience stores in Louisville selling crack kits.
The kits were sold in a brown paper bag with a small glass pipe, known as a rose, a copper scrubber that is the filter, and sometimes a lighter.
WAVE 3 News reporter John Boel and another WAVE employee bought the kits during an undercover investigation without a problem.
“Right after the WAVE 3 News piece, we started talking about ways we could effect change with the paraphernalia sales in the city,” Metro Council President David James said.
James and Councilwoman Jessica Green introduced two amendments to two current ordinances. The ordinances were mentioned in a Metro Council meeting Thursday.
The first amendment would make it illegal for ABC license holders -- stores selling alcohol -- to sell any drug paraphernalia. The second amendment would add drug paraphernalia to the Nuisance Ordinance.
“Without the ABC license, there is no business,” James said.
James told WAVE 3 news there will be a committee hearing on Oct. 17 with some special guests who are experts on drug paraphernalia to discuss the ordinances.
