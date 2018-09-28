Mitch McConnell issues statement in wake of Kavanaugh hearing

“All three of the individuals whom Dr. Ford has named as supposed eyewitnesses have made statements to the Senate under penalty of felony. None of them corroborate her account. To the contrary, they refute it. They have stated under penalty of perjury that they have ‘no recollection,’ ‘no knowledge,’ or ‘no memory’ of the alleged incident. Two of them said they have never seen Judge Kavanaugh do anything like what has been alleged. One of them, Dr. Ford’s personal friend, even states that she ‘does not know’ Judge Kavanaugh.