Name of man killed in I-65 semi crash released

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - The man killed when a semi overturned on an interstate ramp has been identified as a Georgia resident.
Indiana State Police say the accident happened at 5:13 p.m. Sept. 27. The semi, which was carrying two rolled steel coils, was on the ramp from westbound I-265 (the Lee Hamilton Highway) to southbound I-65 when the load shifted.
The driver, Roger L. Cole, 64, of Gainesville, Georgia, died when the semi overturned.
The ramp was closed approximately five hours while the crash was investigated and the wreckage removed.
