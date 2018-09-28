Name of man killed in I-65 semi crash released

The semi driver was killed when his load shifted while on the cloverleaf ramp from Westbound I-265 to Southbound I-65 in Clark County, IN.
By Charles Gazaway | September 28, 2018 at 10:19 AM EST - Updated September 28 at 10:23 AM

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - The man killed when a semi overturned on an interstate ramp has been identified as a Georgia resident.

Indiana State Police say the accident happened at 5:13 p.m. Sept. 27. The semi, which was carrying two rolled steel coils, was on the ramp from westbound I-265 (the Lee Hamilton Highway) to southbound I-65 when the load shifted.

The driver, Roger L. Cole, 64, of Gainesville, Georgia, died when the semi overturned.

The ramp was closed approximately five hours while the crash was investigated and the wreckage removed.

