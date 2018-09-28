Pitino era, bribery scandal detailed in new book

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Details on the University of Louisville Basketball bribery scandal have been printed and published in a new book.
The book is titled “The Last Temptation of Rick Pitino: A Story of Corruption, Scandal and the Big Business of College Basketball," and is authored by Michael Sokolove.
Sokolove visited Carmichael’s Bookstore on Frankfort Avenue Thursday afternoon to sign copies of the book and meet with Louisville residents and fans affected by the ongoing turmoil. The book takes a look a several parts of the scandal, and though Pitino has been made the focus, Sokolove said he used the embattled former coach to tell a much larger story.
“It’s complicated because Rick Pitino is not a defendant but he’s a prominent figure in the case because he was the one, the school was the one who recruited Brian Bowen,” Sokolove said. “So, yes. He is sort of the one front and center in this in terms of the storytelling - of the FBI and the government and in some ways of me.”
Sokolove said he was excited to speak to the people of Louisville to test his work and make sure he “got it right.”
The book is also available for purchase on Amazon.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.