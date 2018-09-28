Shepherdsville PD K9 gifted bulletproof vest

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Shepherdsville Police Department’s K9 Cherry has been gifted a bulletproof vest.
The gift of body armor was a partnership between Derby City Chive and non-profit Vested Interest in K9s. The mission of the latter organization, formed in 2009, is to provide protective gear to K9s across the country.
Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s has provided more than 3,000 vests in 50 states at a value of $5.7 million. Each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283 and a five-year warranty, according to Shepherdsville Police.
The program is open to dogs that are actively employed with law enforcement, certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates and those with expired gear are also eligible.
Those interested in more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities have been encouraged to call 508-824-6978 or click here.
