Snapfish buys Louisville-based CafePress

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - San Francisco-based Snapfish, an online photo service, will acquire Louisville-based CafePress, the companies announced in a joint statement on Friday.
Snapfish will purchase all outstanding shares of CafePress, according to a news release. Yahoo! Finance reports that there are 17.1 million shares outstanding. At $1.48 a share, that brings the total purchase price to around $25.3 million.
CafePress has been plagued by layoffs and financial problems related to changes in search engine algorithms in recent years. In March, the company announced another series of layoffs and plans to restructure the company.
The buyout will allow Snapfish to create a combined e-commerce platform of non-photo and photo-based products. Snapfish will also gain access to over one billion content items and crowd-sourced designs once the transaction closes.
“Today marks a critical turning point in our pursuit to return CafePress to its market leading position in the personalized and expressive gift category. We are excited about the opportunity to accelerate growth by leveraging our content portfolio across Snapfish’s distribution channels,” Fred Durham, founder and CEO of CafePress, Inc., said in a news release.
“We take great pride in being the pioneer of offering personalized and custom merchandise to consumers and believe this transaction provides an opportunity to further our leading position as well as return value to our stockholders.”
CafePress (PRSS) shares were up 17.8% on Friday afternoon.
