Special Olympics tennis player receives prosthetic leg in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Today, 21-year-old Dionte Foster played tennis, the game he loves, for the first time with two legs at the University of Louisville Bass Rudd Tennis Center.
Earlier this week, Foster, a gold medalist in the Special Olympics, traveled from Saint Kitts and Nevis to receive a prosthetic leg in Louisville.
Foster has been playing tennis on one leg since 2015, when he had his leg amputated. He was diagnosed with bone cancer during a 2015 trip to the U.S., where he played in the Special Olympics.
On Thursday, Foster got to test out the new prosthetic.
“It’s pretty mind-blowing actually, because I never thought that would have happened. And um, it.. is.. pretty remarkable in so many ways that I can’t explain it.," Foster said. “But, um, it’s...I don’t even know what to say.”
Everything from Foster’s trip to Louisville to the prosthetic was donated.
