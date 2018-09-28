17 students stung by hornets on field trip

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) – Seventeen students and three adults were rushed to a hospital after they were stung by hornets on a field trip.
The third grade students from Woodland Elementary School were on a field trip at Saunders Springs Thursday morning when they crossed a wooden bridge that had a nest underneath, according to Hardin County Schools spokesman John Wright.
Wright said the sound of the children on the bridge caused the hornets to attack.
Adults on the trip called 911 and the school. Schools nurses from Woodland and Radcliff Elementary, as well as Radcliff Fire, Radcliff Police and Hardin County EMS responded to the scene.
Sixteen of the students and the three adults were transported to Hardin Memorial on one of the school buses. One student was taken to Hardin Memorial in an ambulance because the student showed more aggressive symptoms, according to Wright.
Everyone who was stung were treated and released.
