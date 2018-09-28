Third Street two-way conversion set for Monday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Drivers need to be aware of a new traffic pattern coming to Third Street.
One block of South Third Street between Main and Market Streets will be converted on Monday, October 1 from one-way to two-way traffic.
Back in March, the block of Third Street between Muhammad Ali Boulevard and Liberty Street was converted as a part of the second phase of work.
Phase III, which includes the portion of Third Street between Muhammad Ali Boulevard to Broadway is expected to be completed by late fall.
