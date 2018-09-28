Touchdown Friday Night Game of the Week - Trinity vs. St. X

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - They first met in 1956 and on Friday night at Cardinal Stadium, St. X and Trinity will face off for the 85th time.
It will be the first game in the series for first-year St. X head coach Kevin Wallace.
"I've got a mindset usually, I'm thinking about playoff games and district opponents. You don't really take a regular season that seriously with anybody, but I've become ingrained in this pretty quick," Wallace said. "It's a lot more about the culture of Louisville and the large Catholic population here and that it's an event, not just a game and I'm really looking forward to being a part of it."
Trinity's Bob Beatty has dominated the rivalry in his time with the Rocks. They have won the last seven meetings and 14 of the last 15.
After an 0-5 start against a difficult regional schedule, the Rocks picked up their first win last Friday, a 65-0 victory over Jeffersontown. In that game, sophomore quarterback Bradley West got his first start and completed all six of his passes for 182 yards and five touchdowns. Impressive stats, but not enough for his coach to declare him the starter this week.
"One day contracts, and so whoever we think is going to get it done," Beatty said. "I'm not sure who that is yet, but whoever is going to step up."
The Tigers started 0-2, but have bring a three game winning streak into the battle for the shillelagh.
"I don't want to get green helmeted," Wallace said. "We don't want them to think about that they can't beat the team in the green helmets. We've tried to emphasize the fact that at some level, these kids have all been a part of victories over Trinity, freshman, JV, it just hasn't happened at the varsity level. We want to find any strength that we can find at this point this week and let our young men believe in each other and believe that good things can happen."
Trinity has battled injuries early the season, but the Rocks are getting healthy.
"We've got some important cogs back," Beatty said. "We're still not there yet. If we can get those people healthy before playoffs I'm going to be even more happy."
The Rocks and Tigers kick off at 8 p.m. Friday night at Cardinal Stadium. Catch all the highlights and post game reaction on Touchdown Friday Night.
