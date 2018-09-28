UofL law students speak about the impact the Kavanaugh hearing has on the country

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, captivated the nation Thursday with a full day of testimony. TVs across the country tuned in to what became “can’t miss TV.”
It was no different for UofL law students, who spent the day glued to their television sets.
There were a lot of opinions tossed back and forth, but one of the main reasons the law students believe the country is so captivated by a confirmation hearing is the societal factors surrounding the decision and how it’s all coming together on such a grand stage.
Second year student Lauren North said she thinks people are tuned in to see the outcome of a job interview for the highest court in the nation.
“I think people, even if they don’t consider themselves political, see this as something that will have a great effect on their life,” said North, also bringing up the #MeToo movement.
In such a divisive political climate, another second year student, Suzanne Marino, said she thinks it’s just everything coming together.
“Media right now kind of puts us in an echo chamber of our own thoughts, our polarized thoughts,” said Marino. “It’s kind of removed from if you believe this woman on human level and been put into a theatrical political forum.”
With even the confirmation divided along party lines, Marino thinks that just makes people hungrier to see all the different moving parts and draw their own conclusions. She also said she thinks this will be a defining moment in politics moving forward.
“I think whether people are fully engrossed or not in the political realm, with the accessibility of information, everyone feels connected to it and it feels more tangible and personal,” said Marino. “Especially in the year of #MeToo. It just becomes that much more real.”
