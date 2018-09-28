Video: MSD takes public inside sewer line repair under Main Street

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville’s Metropolitan Sewer District hopes to prevent future road cave-ins by repairing one of the city’s largest sewer lines.
The 60-year-old pipe, made of concrete and rebar, runs under Main Street from Butchertown to Interstate 264 in the west.
In 2017, the pipe collapsed under Main and Hancock Streets. The intersection was closed for weeks as crews repaired the damage. When it was repaired, MSD ordered the inspection of the pipe.
MSD hopes to avoid other road closures by proactively repairing the pipe where they identified problems.
In June of 2018, engineers discovered structural damage in a section between 4th and 7th Streets. MSD said sewer gases corrode the concrete and rebar, which was wearing away.
When crews inspected the pipe again in August, they found a 5′ by 2′ cave-in in that section.
MSD said further inspection revealed Main Street was completely unsupported just west of 4th Street. There was a “large void" spanning 40′ to 50′ in both directions, and 25′ deep in some areas.
A gas and water line were suspended in the void.
In August, crews worked to fill the void with lightweight grout. Once completed, Main Street rose 1.5″ to 1.75″ in that area, MSD said.
After rerouting waste out of the pipe to a temporary sewer line, the real work began in August.
Crews are installing steel supports between 4th and 7th Streets to combat the corrosion. The video below shows that work, which is about 70 percent complete.
When that is done, MSD will line the inside of the pipe with PVC panels, to resist corrosion. Officials call it an innovative technique.
Crews will hand fit the panels and seal them, “essentially creating a sturdy new pipe inside the damaged pipe,” MSD said.
“MSD and its contractors continue to work as diligently and safely as possible to repair this essential piece of infrastructure that provides service to 40 percent of Jefferson County," Tony Parrott, MSD Executive Director, said. "We will continue to communicate our message about the need to repair and even replace infrastructure that is vital for not only the health and safety of our community but for economic vitality as well.”
During the work, which will happen largely underground, traffic disruption on Main Street should be minimal, MSD said. There will be some lane reductions and detours.
The repair work will cost $20 million. Sewer service will not be interrupted.
Repairs are expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Some of the sewer lines that MSD maintains are much older than the one that runs under Main Street. Two 150-year-old pipes caused road cave-ins this summer. MSD said in the past 12 months, they’ve responded to 1,100 cave-ins. See the map here.
