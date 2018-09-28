Video shows man shouting vulgarities at restaurant patrons on Frankfort Avenue

WARNING: The video above contains language that some viewers might find offensive.
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Video is circulating on social media of a man yelling politically-charged threats at a group dining at the popular Silver Dollar restaurant Thursday night.
“Take your little ****ing Commie-ass bull***t somewhere else,” the unidentified man said at one point.
The Louisville chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America were meeting at the Frankfort Avenue restaurant, and said on Facebook that the man who was yelling from the sidewalk and his acquaintances were white nationalists.
LMPD spokesman Lamont Washington said police arrived just after 8 p.m. and interviewed people from both groups. The department is still investigating, but cannot confirm who either groups were affiliated with.
“That would be speculation,” Washington said.
No injuries were reported.
This story will be updated.
