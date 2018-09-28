West Louisville youth martial arts program still struggling to recover from flooding

The Arabian Federal Martial Arts Academy does more than teach kids martial arts. It's also a community center that offers homework help and free meals.
By Sara Rivest | September 28, 2018

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The heavy rainfall that drenched the Metro area three weeks ago has left one West Louisville business in jeopardy.

The Arabian Federal Martial Arts Academy on 28th Street isn’t just a martial arts studio, it’s a community center that offers homework help and free meals. The September 8 flash flooding hit the studio hard.

Kaiso Khalid Raheem
Kaiso Khalid Raheem

“We fought and fought and fought, but you can’t keep water from coming when it wants to come,” said founder Kaiso Khalid Raheem, “but a lot of the kids' stuff was damaged. We lost mats, pads, everything.”

The total amount of damaged equipment, which included mats and uniforms, was over $20,000. Repairs to the building will likely cost over $30,000. The insurance company told them nothing is covered.

The flash flooding caused more than $30,000 in damage to the building, not including the loss of uniforms and equipment.

“We don’t just teach kids how to punch. we teach them totality of the self,” said Raheem, “we teach them accountability, we show them that they have a purpose that they have an obligation in life and we hold them accountable for standing for that.”

