Work around Colonial Gardens nears completion

(Jackson, Sarah)
September 28, 2018 at 10:45 AM EST - Updated September 28 at 10:46 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Safer pedestrian crossings, more parking and new TARC stop near a historical property are almost complete.

The work is being done next to Colonial Gardens and will include improvements along West Kenwood Drive at the intersection of New Cut Road and a new turn lane from New Cut Road into Colonial Gardens.

The work is slated to be completed in mid-October.

A $5 million redevelopment project has been taking place at Colonial Gardens and is expected to be finished in 2019.

