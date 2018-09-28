Work around Colonial Gardens nears completion

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Safer pedestrian crossings, more parking and new TARC stop near a historical property are almost complete.
The work is being done next to Colonial Gardens and will include improvements along West Kenwood Drive at the intersection of New Cut Road and a new turn lane from New Cut Road into Colonial Gardens.
The work is slated to be completed in mid-October.
A $5 million redevelopment project has been taking place at Colonial Gardens and is expected to be finished in 2019.
