Alcohol licenses denied for 22 Family Dollar stores

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It appears the protests worked; alcohol licenses have been denied for 22 Family Dollar stores in Metro Louisville.
The stores applied for Malt Beverage Package licenses, which would allow the sale of beer and malt liquor.
In July, Metro Council members organized protests at several stores -- the majority of which are in west and south Louisville.
In a series of letters dated Sept. 21, the Department of Codes and Regulations notified the stores their Alcoholic Beverage Control licenses had been refused and denied. Nearly all of the letters cited public sentiment as a factor.
Licenses have been denied for the following stores:
- 5312 S 3rd St
- 1250 Bardstown Rd
- 2124 Bank St
- 1234 W Broadway
- 5017 Dixie Hwy
- 13313 Dixie Hwy
- 790 Eastern Pkwy
- 6312 Greenwood Rd
- 1419 W Jefferson St
- 3201 Kristin Way
- 2421 W Market St
- 503 Mt Holly Rd
- 431 W Oak St
- 4936 Poplar Level Rd
- 8010 Preston Hwy
- 7100 Preston Hwy
- 3022 Portland Ave
- 6621 Southside Dr
- 3277 Taylor Blvd
- 4126 Taylor Blvd
- 3036 Wilson Ave
- 611 Winkler Ave
In each case, the ABC license was denied because the applicant wasn’t in compliance with local requirements from the Louisville Revenue Commission. In 20 applications, public sentiment and voiced opposition was listed as a contributing factor. The city decided 19 locations were in areas already saturated with outlets licensed to sell alcohol.
Eight of the Family Dollar stores are in poverty-stricken areas, where the city felt there would be a detrimental health impact. Those neighborhoods are Portland, Russell, Park Duvalle, California, Old Louisville, and the Newburg/Indian Trail area.
The application for a store at 1419 W Jefferson Street in the Russell neighborhood was denied because the city felt alcohol sales would negatively impact revitalization efforts.
In late 2017, the Louisville Metro Housing Authority and Louisville Metro Government were awarded a $29 million Choice Neighborhoods grant. The Beecher Terrace Housing complex is being torn down and replaced with mixed-income housing.
Family Dollar has the option to appeal the decision to the state, but that has not yet happened.
