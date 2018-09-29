Billy Reed: FSU, Louisville look to get seasons back on track Saturday afternoon

LOUISVILLE (WAVE) – After the University of Louisville’s stunningly bad 27-3 football loss last Saturday at Virginia, Coach Bobby Petrino tersely said, “It’s on me, all on me.”
O.K., but what did he really mean by that? Was he blaming himself for drawing up a bad game plan, hiring mediocre assistants, or recruiting players who aren’t as good as they’re supposed to be? All of the above?
Or maybe he was just saying what coaches say when they have no clue to their team’s problems. It took less than two games for UofL to have a quarterback controversy. The running game can’t be seen with the naked eye. And so forth.
On Saturday afternoon, the Cardinals will play host to a Florida State team that also has staggered to an underwhelming 2-2 start. Once known for their high-scoring offenses, both teams so far have demonstrated all the firepower of a broken lawn mower.
Of the 129 members of what used to be known as NCAA Division-I, Florida State ranks 115th in points per game (20.8) and the Cards are 124th (17.0). They both act as if the end zone is a toxic waste dump.
These numbers aren’t exactly the best way to draw a full house at Cardinal Stadium, on what promises to be a lovely fall afternoon. To be frank, there are more fun things to do than watching two football teams who can’t score.
But, yet, there’s still some magic to the Florida State name, some lingering images of the garnett-and-gold rolling up the score over somebody after their horseback Native American chief plants a flaming spear into the ground at their home stadium.
And UofL isn’t even a season removed from Lamar Jackson, their Heisman Trophy quarterback and his electrifying ability to score in multiple ways. Maybe the Cards miss him so much, they’re just not comfortable without him.
Both Petrino and first-year Florida State coach Willie Taggart formerly coached at Western Kentucky (Taggart also was a star quarterback in Bowling Green). It’s too early for Taggart’s job to be in jeopardy, but the same can’t be said for Petrino.
This is Petrino’s second time around and UofL, his tenures sandwiching a brief stop with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and Arkansas of the Southeastern Conference. He might still be in Fayetteville had it not been for a sex scandal that got him fired in disgrace.
But Western decided to give him a second chance, and he did so well with the Hilltoppers that former UofL athletics director Tom Jurich brought him back to The ‘Ville, although many faculty members and fans were opposed to the move.
Suffice it to say that despite Jackson, the second coming of Petrino hasn’t been as happy or successful as the first. Of course, the Cards, who joined the Atlantic Coast Conference during Petrino’s absence, are playing a much tougher schedule.
Still, the comment you hear most about Petrino is that he’s “lost it.” It’s almost as if he has become a lesser coach by becoming a better person. It’s almost as if putting his family back together has somehow hurt his ability with the X’s and O’s.
But is that fair or accurate? Or is it something else? By saying “it’s on me,” Petrino seems to have an idea about what’s gone so terribly wrong with a team he predicted would beat Alabama in its opening game.
But what is it?
Most reasonable fans – some of them are reasonable, right? – expected a bit of an offensive drop after Jackson left for the NFL. But not this much. Against mediocre-to-bad competition, the Cards have been painful to watch, sort of like having a good seat for a tooth extraction.
As for the defense, well, it does a far better job of celebrating after routine plays than making third-down stops. Petrino has employed a revolving-door of defensive coordinators from various backgrounds, which inspires conjecture about whether the problem lies with the players’ inability to be coached.
Saturday’s game could well be a turning point for both teams. The winner finally will have something upon which to build. But the loser will find itself in a strange and murky territory where Florida State never treads and UofL seldom does.
The game is almost impossible to predict. But UofL has the home-field advantage, and this should be worth something, especially if a lot of fans decide that going to the game will be more fun going out on the river one last time, watching the Ryder Cup on TV or saving their energy for Churchill Downs.
You want the score?
Let’s make it UofL 20, Florida State 17.
