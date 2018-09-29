Child proofing: Coming to a fridge near you

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s one thing to have an idea but making that idea into a reality is whole other story. Many were doing just that in Louisville during the 4th Annual 2018 “Hack the Home” Hackathon.
FirstBuild is a global co-creation community backed by GE Appliances, a Haier company. The event brings together teams of designers, programmers, engineers, students, makers, and other innovators.
The top three teams chosen from a pool of more than 30 competing projects were:
First Place ($3,000): “My Fridge Safe”
Josh Weil, Eric Ott, and Alex Vance, a trio of local makers competing in their third FirstBuild hackathon, invented a locking drawer for inside a refrigerator. It is designed to keep medications, alcohol and even food safely locked away from children.
Second Place ($2,000): “Washing Machine Load Sensor”
Team Borderless, comprised of engineering experts and makers from Mexico, Colombia, and the U.S., integrated sensor technology into a washer that warns owners through a series of lights if there is too much weight, helping consumers avoid unbalanced loads while also saving water and energy from an overfilled machine.
Third Place ($1,000): “Multi-Dry”
A group of GE Appliances Edison engineers built a dishwasher handle that allows warm air to flow through to quickly dry wet hand towels.
“FirstBuild is a community of people who love sharing what they can do, and we’re thrilled to give them a stage to showcase their talents,” Larry Portaro, executive director of FirstBuild, said. “Our hackathon offers a glimpse at the future of home products, and we’re constantly amazed at the creativity on display. These competitions challenge our makers to think bigger and bolder and, once again, the teams delivered some truly fantastic products.”
The fourth annual hackathon was judged by FirstBuild staff and sponsors as well as by Dr. Emmanuel Collins, Dean of the J.B. Speed School of Engineering; Grace Simrall, Chief of Civic Innovation and Technology at Louisville Metro Government; and Jimmy DiResta, renowned Master Maker.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.