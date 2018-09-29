Fire at Riverview Towers not related to ongoing electrical issues

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Riverview Towers has dealt with a pair of fires due to electrical issues over the summer but the New Albany Housing Authority said Thursday’s fire was not related.
It broke out around 7 p.m. Thursday night on the 14th floor. No injuries were reported but the unit did suffer fire damage. Some units in the floors below are also dealing with water damage as a result.
With one elevator working on the high-rise building, ladders were needed to get firefighters up to fight the flames. The fire didn't spread to other units and was put out within hours.
An investigation revealed the fire was started in the resident’s kitchen.
"You can tell that it was an issue that began at the stove unit,” David Duggins, Director of NAHA, said. “The gentleman even said that he had turned the stove on to do some cooking and stepped out of the way to take a quick break. When he came back the room was engulfed in flames.”
Three residents were housed in hotels Thursday night – including Fidel Bailey, the resident who lived in the apartment where the fire started, and two others dealing with water damage. Those units are being dried out carefully so officials can be sure there’s no mold.
Bailey choked back tears as he told WAVE 3 News how overwhelmed it is seeing the damage to his home. Despite the issues, Bailey said he’s grateful for all the help and kindness the Housing Authority has shown him after what he called a “freak accident.”
Duggins said that’s what’s most important to them – taking care of residents, especially when the fire is first reported.
"When I'm notified we have a fire in a high rise on the 14th floor, the first thing that goes through your mind is the safety of the residents,” Duggins said. “The second is our firefighters.”
Fidel’s home is expected to be repaired in a few weeks. He’ll likely be moved to a unit in a different building.
While Thursday’s fire was not related to recent electrical issues with Riverview Towers, the building itself remains a challenge for the New Albany Housing Authority to maintain. The 16-story high-rise building houses around 150 residents and any kind of fire or issue presents concerns for safety.
Duggins said the Housing Authority works to ensure all residents’ safety but stressed there are continued issues with the building that would take millions to repair.
“This structure is old," Duggins said." It’s obviously, as I’ve mentioned before in the meeting with residents, it has fatal mechanical flaws and design flaws. And this is just another example, as we move forward, of things we need to look at when we make final determinations of all our structures."
The New Albany Housing Authority began work this past Monday on more temporary repairs to the building’s electrical system. Those repairs will not be delayed by Thursday’s fire and will take around two weeks to complete, restoring heating to the units at Riverview Towers.
