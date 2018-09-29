Forecast: Gorgeous weekend weather ahead

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Patchy dense fog has formed across parts of WAVE Country overnight. This is expected to mix out around mid-morning. Once the fog is gone we’ll all get to enjoy a beautiful fall day.
Saturday’s highs will sit in the low 70s as sunshine abounds.
The sun and dry conditions stick around Sunday but temperatures will be a tad warmer reaching near 80° in the afternoon.
Highs look to stay in the 80s for most of the upcoming workweek. Shower chances return Monday into Tuesday.
FORECAST
TODAY: Patchy dense fog. Mostly Sunny. Pleasant. HIGH: 72°
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Areas of fog. LOW: 56° (some upper 40s in the suburbs)
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. HIGH: 80°
