Forecast: Gorgeous weekend weather ahead
Sunshine is in the forecast for the entire weekend. (Source: Pixabay)
By Tawana Andrew | September 29, 2018 at 5:21 AM EST - Updated September 29 at 5:21 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Patchy dense fog has formed across parts of WAVE Country overnight. This is expected to mix out around mid-morning. Once the fog is gone we’ll all get to enjoy a beautiful fall day.

Saturday’s highs will sit in the low 70s as sunshine abounds.

The sun and dry conditions stick around Sunday but temperatures will be a tad warmer reaching near 80° in the afternoon.

Highs look to stay in the 80s for most of the upcoming workweek. Shower chances return Monday into Tuesday.

FORECAST

TODAY: Patchy dense fog. Mostly Sunny. Pleasant. HIGH: 72°

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Areas of fog. LOW: 56° (some upper 40s in the suburbs)

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. HIGH: 80°

