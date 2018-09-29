Grayson County teacher dies in car-vs-train crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Grayson County is mourning a teacher that died Friday afternoon when a train hit the car she was driving.
The Grayson County Sheriff's Office, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS were called to railroad tracks on Blackrock Drive just after 4 p.m. on Friday on the report of a train colliding with a car.
K-105 reported that deputies' investigation found that the vehicle driven by Phyllis Minton, 63, was traveling north on Blackrock Drive and crossing the tracks when the eastbound P&L train struck the driver’s side door, spinning the vehicle off the tracks.
Minton was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grayson County Coroner. She was taken to the State's Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville for an autopsy.
There are no warning lights or crossbars at this railroad crossing, K-105 reports. They also report that the northbound crossing approach is at an uphill angle, with a clump of trees blocking the view of the tracks until the driver is nearly on the crossing. At the time of the accident, the sun would have been shining into the eyes of anyone near the tracks and looking west.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.