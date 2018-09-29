Late interception costs Cards as Florida State wins 28-24

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Florida State’s A.J. Westbrook intercepted a Puma Pass pass with 1:56 left to set up the game-winning score as the Seminoles came from behind to beat UofL 28-24.
The Cards looked like they were in position to win, with the ball, first and 10 at the FSU 21 yard line, when Pass was picked off.
Five plays later, Deondre Francois connected with Nyqwan Murray on a 58 yard touchdown to give FSU it’s first lead of the game.
Pass regained his job as the Cards starting quarterback, after Malik Cunningham got the call last week at Virginia.
Pass responded by completing 24-45 passes for 306 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
He got UofL on the board first with a 14 yard touchdown run in the first quarter. It was the Cards first, first half offensive touchdown of the season.
After the Seminoles tied the game at 7, the Cards responded with an 8 play, 73 yard drive. Pass connected with Jaylen Smith on a 42 yard pass to the FSU 31 on the opening play of the drive. It was an amazing catch by Smith.
They capped off the drive with a Pass four yard touchdown pass to Micky Crum to take a 14-7 lead.
In the closing seconds of the half, the Cards completed an 11 play, 78 yard drive with a Pass three yard touchdown strike to Dez Fitzpatrick for a 21-7 halftime lead.
They led 24-14 after a Blanton Creque 42 yard field goal with 2:18 left in the third quarter.
Francois finished 16-27 for 294 yards with 4 TD.
The Cards fall to 2-3, 0-2 in the ACC. Florida State improves to 3-2, 1-2 in the ACC.
UofL will be back in action on Friday night when they host Georgia Tech at Cardinal Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
