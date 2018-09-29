LMPD investigating shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating an early morning shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood.
Around one a.m. Saturday, LMPD was called to Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital on the report that a shooting victim had gone to the hospital for treatment.
LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed that the victim told police he was walking behind a building in the 3400 block of Georgetown Circle when two people came up to him wearing a mask. Police said he ran and the suspects began shooting at him.
The victim was hit several times and is expected to survive, police said.
The LMPD Major Crimes unit is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.
