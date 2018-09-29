Police: DNA, fingerprint evidence led to arrest in Stevie Cornett’s death

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More than two months after she was killed, Jeffersonville Police have arrested Leevi Emery and charged him with murder for Stevie Cornett’s death.
Cornett was reported missing at the end of July. Her body was found in her Jeffersonville home on August 6. Friday, Jeffersonville police charged Leevi Emery for murder for his believed role in Cornett’s death.
Todd Hollis with the Jeffersonville Police Department said DNA evidence collected at the home linked Emery to Cornett. Hollis said a pair of discarded jean shorts with a hospital ID tag inside that belonged to Emery had been thrown out but had Cornett’s blood on it. More evidence was located linking Emery to Cornett in the bedroom.
“The DNA evidence was received from the Indiana State Police laboratories division yesterday [Thursday]," Hollis said. “That was clear and convincing evidence that not only was Mr. Emery in the house but that he had to have been there with Stevie Cornett at the time of her death due to the fact that his fingerprints were in stains that were later identified as her blood.”
Police said Emery was a regular guest at the Jeffersonville home where Cornett was found. Cornett lived there with her father and his roommate, Hollis said. Stevie’s father had reported her missing and continued to search for Stevie until one day, he smelled something a little off and found a piece of furniture out of place in the home in August that led him to call 911.
“What he discovered on the day that he called us was that a piece of furniture had been moved to a panel that was up against the staircase," Hollis said. “What he didn’t realize at the time was that panel was actually a door that led to a storage area underneath the staircase. Ms. Cornett had been placed there and towels had been placed up against the door, we believe in an attempt to prevent any blood or other evidence from being observed from the kitchen where the staircase is located.”
Police said it was clear that her body had been there for several days. Emery was there with Stevie’s father when he called for police, Hollis said.
“Mr. Emery was a guest at the house,” Hollis said. “As he was calling the police, he notified Mr. Emery that he believed he had found Stevie’s body and according to Mr. Cornett, Mr. Emery became very nervous and left the house on foot immediately thereafter.”
Stevie’s older sister Danielle said Stevie was afraid of Emery but said it’s hard to understand why this happened.
“They all lived together and I never dreamed that he would do something like this. I don’t know if it was because he was on drugs or if he’s just got mental problems or what. But I’ll be excited to find out and see what happens,” Danielle said.
Police said Emery has not confessed to Cornett’s murder and they’re still working to determine what may have motivated the killing. The charges and arrest Friday are helping give the Cornett family closure after losing Stevie.
“My prayers were answered," Danielle said. "I’ve been praying a lot about this day, just to help with getting a little closure. It doesn’t really fix everything but deep down, I pretty much already knew that he did it. I was just worried that with it taking so long to find her and with it taking a while, that it might not happen. But it’s happening and I’m just so grateful for this team.”
Danielle described her sister as loving, fun and caring, always there to help others.
“It’s just really a shame,” she said. “My sister was such a good person, she would never hurt anybody. She didn’t deserve this. So, I just hope that he’s remorseful and that he prays for forgiveness.”
Emery was served a warrant from inside the Clark County Jail. He’s been in the jail there for weeks on unrelated charges. He now faces new charges of murder and being a habitual offender.
Emery is being held without bail. He’s expected to be in court Monday for an initial hearing.
