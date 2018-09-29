St. X beats Trinity 21-7

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - St. X beat Trinity 21-7 on Friday night, snapping a seven-game losing streak to the Rocks.
The Tigers defense held Trinity without a first down in the first half.
The game was scoreless until St. X quarterback Keegan Sullivan ran it in from four yards out with :36 seconds left in the second quarter. The Tigers led 7-0 at the half.
Trinity responded in the third quarter, Cartin Martin scored from the one to tie the game at 7.
It was all St. X from there, Sullivan connected with Brycen Harkins for the 10 yard score early in the fourth quarter to make it 14-7 Tigers.
Then Sullivan hit Desmond Andrews-Ogbogu for a 25 yards touchdown to provide the final margin.
St. X last beat the Rocks in 2014 and had lost 14 of the last 15 meetings. Trinity leads the overall series 45-38-2.
"It's the first time I've ever been a part of a win in this stadium," Tigers coach Kevin Wallace said. "I've lost three state championship games here, I was 0-4 against Trinity, so I got rid of a lot of bugaboos so I know I'm happy about that but our young men are so deserving because of their resilience."
Sullivan connected on 17 of his 28 passes for 236 yards.
"Well it definitely feels good to finally be back and get a win against Trinity, it's a great feeling, but I guess we need to just use this game to keep momentum going because we have still have to keep our district play starting right up and it's just a game in the regular season, so we've got to stay focused," Sullivan said.
The Tigers are 4-2 and host Manual next week. Trinity falls to 1-6 and visits Eastern.
