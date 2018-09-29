Vibrant mural adds vitality to Butchertown skate park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The David Armstrong Extreme Park in Butchertown has a new look and a vibrant new mural thanks to several Louisville artists.
Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith held a press conference today to recognize a new mural at the skate park on the corner of Witherspoon and Franklin Streets.
The 24-hour skate park, which is owned by Louisville Metro Government and operated by Metro Parks, has a 24-foot full pipe and 40,000 square feet of outdoor concrete.
The new artwork is a collaboration between the artists, Metro Council and Metro Parks to beautify the park and to fight crime and vandalism in the area, while showing off the beauty of Louisville.
“Now as you drive over, you can look and you see you’re welcome to Louisville. It’s very inviting, very vibrant, it’s what this community is all about,” Metro Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Marty Storch said.
After more of the art is completed, the mural will be sealed so that it can’t be tagged by vandals.
