African-American Initiative Summit held to improve JCPS

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Students, teachers and others in the community looked Saturday to have a voice in creating solutions to what they said are some of Jefferson County Public Schools’ biggest issues.
Leaders at the African-American Initiative Education Summit said it’s true that problems exist in the district, but there’s a new energy from those in the county looking to fix them.
"So, this gives an opportunity, not only for understanding and educating as to where we are now and going forward, but it also affords us the ability to engage,” State Senator Gerald Neal said.
The topics of discussion ranged from racial equality policies to the direction of the district under a new agreement with the state to improve performance and avoid a takeover.
Kentucky Interim Commissioner of Education Wayne Lewis listened as panels discussed the current state of how African-American students experience education at JCPS.
"As we move forward in this deeper level of partnership with JCPS, that feedback from the community and from parents is invaluable to me,” Lewis said.
Lewis said test scores that came out this week measuring school performances statewide were incredibly disappointing. He added significant gains have only been made in middle school reading and that the results weren’t only upsetting year-to-year, but also over a period of five years.
“You break it out to the category of kids who identify as African-American, it is unconscionable,” Lewis said. “We have to consider fundamentally changing our approach to educating kids.”
Lewis said the solution looks different for each district.
Neal said in his opinion, fixes at JCPS come down to leadership, which he sees promising in Superintendent Marty Pollio, and additional resources.
“It’s resources,” Neal said. “What are we willing to do to tackle this problem.”
A sentiment echoed by Pollio in a discussion with Neal.
Pollio said he believes his goal to turn the district around could be labeled a national success story in three years time, if the proper steps are taken.
Pollio agreed to work with Neal and the African-American Initiative.
AAI organizers said policy teams will meet after the event in an effort to follow up on what was discussed.
