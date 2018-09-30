Cats top South Carolina to go to 5-0

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -The Kentucky Wildcats kept their undefeated record intact as they jumped on South Carolina during the second quarter and went on to beat the Gamecocks 24 to 10 Saturday night at Kroger Field in Lexington. The victory improved the 17th- ranked Cats' season mark to 5-0.
UK erupted for 21 second quarter points to take a commanding halftime lead of 24 -3. During that quarter, Kentucky’s run game was dominate as three Wildcats ran for scores. Quarterback Terry Wilson rushed the for first TD and that was followed by touchdowns by running backs, A.J. Rose and Benny Snell. Snell finished the game with 99 yards rushing.
The Wildcat defense was dominate as well. UK’s talented secondary picked off South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley three times. Mike Edwards, Darius West, and Derrick Baity, Jr. each recorded a pick. Kentucky linebacker, Josh Allen also shined on defense as he chalked up 8 tackles and 3 sacks.
Up next for the Wildcats, a trip to College Station to face the Texas A&M Aggies this Saturday night.
