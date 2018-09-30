Downs After Dark celebrates ‘Bourbon and Beats’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Churchill Downs held its last event for the fall meet Saturday night, and it was a beautiful night for the races.
Tradition met turntables at the event, mixing the traditions of Churchill with a fresh new perspective and celebrating the beats both on and off the track.
Downs After Dark drew huge crowds for the 11 races. Both fans from the UofL game and plenty of people from out of town showed up for a night themed as “Bourbon and Beats”.
The horses mixed with art and a bit of betting for an action-packed night between the spires.
Old Forester supplied the Old Fashioned, Crosley brought its mobile record shop and the Forecastle Foundation provided live music and art to promote its partner, the Kentucky Land Trust.
The Forecastle Foundation was also creating a mural of Pine Mountain at the event, hoping to raise awareness on the environment and sustainability with art.
“We’ve had a lot of people come up and ask what we’re doing, a lot of people relating to it and wondering what the finished product is going to look like, it’s been fun,” David Nichols of the Forecastle Foundation said.
