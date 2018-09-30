Louisville City FC wins 4-1 at Atlanta United 2 to secure home playoff game

There was no lapse in energy for LouCity after coming back from the halftime break as they continued to cause problems for Atlanta. In the 56th minute, Oscar Jimenez against tested Christensen with an incredible high drive that forced a good save out of the young ‘netminder. However, City could not be kept at bay for much longer and found a fourth goal in the 69th minute. Again off an Oscar Jimenez corner kick, City’s fourth came from an own goal by defender AJ Cochran, the fifth time they have hit for fourth goals this year.