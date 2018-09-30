Man hit, killed in Bardstown

A man walking along a highway was hit and killed in Bardstown on Sunday morning

At approximately 5:45 a.m., Kentucky State Police Post 4 received a call requesting assistance in investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian collision.
By Erin O'Neil | September 30, 2018 at 5:19 PM EST - Updated September 30 at 5:19 PM

At approximately 5:45 a.m., Kentucky State Police Post 4 received a call requesting assistance in investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian collision from the Bardstown Police Department.

Police said 34-year-old Stephan Stransbury was walking in the road when he was hit by 25-year-old Brandon Middaugh from Washington.

Stransbury was pronounced dead at the scene by the Nelson County Coroner’s Office.

The accident is under investigation.

