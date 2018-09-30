Man hit, killed in Bardstown

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A man walking along a highway was hit and killed in Bardstown this morning.
At approximately 5:45 a.m., Kentucky State Police Post 4 received a call requesting assistance in investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian collision from the Bardstown Police Department.
Police said 34-year-old Stephan Stransbury was walking in the road when he was hit by 25-year-old Brandon Middaugh from Washington.
Stransbury was pronounced dead at the scene by the Nelson County Coroner’s Office.
The accident is under investigation.
