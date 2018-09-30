S. Indiana murder victim’s family reacts to arrest

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - DNA evidence and surveillance video pieced together a southern Indiana murder investigation.
It took two months, but Stevie Cornett’s family said they are grateful to have some answers.
“My sister was such a good person, she would never hurt anybody, she didn’t deserve this,” Danielle Cornett said. “She was my baby sister.”
Her sister was 29-year-old Stevie Cornett, reported missing at the end of July. Stevie’s body was found in her Jeffersonville home on August 6.
On Friday, police charged a man she and her family knew, Leevi Emery, for murder.
“I knew my sister was afraid of him. We talked about that a lot,” Danielle Cornett said.
Police said Stevie Cornett died of multiple sharp force trauma. Her father found her body in her home.
“Our officers arrived at the scene on Chestnut Street on the 6th, found a decomposing body that was hidden underneath a stairwell in a hidden compartment that had clearly been there for several days,” Jeffersonville Police Detective Todd Hollis said.
Jeffersonville Police said DNA collected at the scene came back as a match to Emery.
“His fingerprints were in stains that were later identified as her blood,” Hollis said.
The investigation also discovered a pair of blue jean shorts that were discarded in the trash can at the back of the residence. Inside those shorts was a hospital ID bracelet.
Police said it was Emery’s bracelet--with Cornett’s blood on it--that linked him to Clark Memorial Hospital, where he had been three times.
“Through the Clark Memorial Hospital’s security cameras showing Mr. Emery arriving at the hospital the day of the murder,” Hollis said.
Danielle Cornett said she was relieved this part is over, that police have arrested a suspect.
“It doesn’t fix anything, but deep down I knew he did it.” Cornett said.
Cornett said she finds some comfort in one thing.
“Justice will be served for my sister and no other families will have to suffer,” she said.
The suspect was no stranger to Jeffersonville Police. Emery was already in the Clark County Jail-- on unrelated charges.
He is expected to be arraigned Monday on new charges of murder and being a habitual offender.
