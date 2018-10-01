Commonwealth Attorney’s Office removed from case involving former Louisville homicide detective

Beshear has already appointed a special prosecutor to investigate Handy, separate from this latest motion. That investigation resulted in Handy being indicted one court of perjury in the case involving Edwin Chandler, and one count of tampering with evidence in Wests’s case. That charge is believed to be a direct result of a tape played exclusively by WAVE 3 News in which Handy is interviewing a witness. The tape is stopped, and taped over with the same witness appearing to state the opposite of the original statement. The last few minutes of the original interrogation remained on the tape.