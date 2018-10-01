Commonwealth Attorney’s Office removed from case involving former Louisville homicide detective

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For the second time, a case involving an embattled former homicide detective Mark Handy, has been removed from the hands of the state’s prosecutor’s office and the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Tom Wine.
Judge Olu Stevens made the ruling Monday morning in the Keith West case.
West was once convicted of two counts of murder in a case, he said he acted in self-defense. Those murder convictions were later overturned, and West agreed to lesser charges of manslaughter and was let out of prison.
Now, West wants his record cleared of those manslaughter charges, claiming misconduct on the part of Handy.
The Commonwealth Attorney’s office reviewed allegations of perjury against Handy for years. Six prosecutors were assigned, but no charges were ever brought.
In a motion filed Sunday, Stevens acknowledged Wine himself was a Circuit Court Judge in the original West case that lead to the convictions. Stevens noted Wine had given at least one legal opinion in the case, thus disqualifying him from the current case asking for those convictions to be overturned.
Steven’s ruling now places the case in the hands of Attorney General Andy Beshear.
Beshear has already appointed a special prosecutor to investigate Handy, separate from this latest motion. That investigation resulted in Handy being indicted one court of perjury in the case involving Edwin Chandler, and one count of tampering with evidence in Wests’s case. That charge is believed to be a direct result of a tape played exclusively by WAVE 3 News in which Handy is interviewing a witness. The tape is stopped, and taped over with the same witness appearing to state the opposite of the original statement. The last few minutes of the original interrogation remained on the tape.
Monday’s ruling removing the Commonwealth’s Office was a small victory for West’s attorneys, who work with the Exoneration Project. They’ve also represented Keith Hardin and Jeffery Clark, two men whose murder convictions were also overturned in part because of Mark Handy. That Hardin County case involved an alleged plot of a satanic ritual, that led to the death of a woman. Handy was accused of having made up a confession.
Wine has told WAVE 3 News in an exclusive interview that Handy would not work for his office, but that he did not feel like he had enough to make a charge stick.
Handy is expected to be arraigned on the indictments on October 22nd.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.