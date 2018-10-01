Forecast: Warm week ahead

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Some areas of patchy fog have formed overnight and while that may slow down the morning commute for some, most will see plentiful sunshine to start the day.
Clouds will gradually increase through the day for all of us but those south of I-64 are more likely to see scattered afternoon and evening showers. Highs this afternoon will reach the low 80s once again.
Rain chances will fade tonight but the clouds will remain as temperatures drop back into the 60s. We’ll see another chance for scattered showers and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening before drier conditions return for midweek.
Highs for most of this week will sit in the 80s.
FORECAST:
TODAY: Increasing clouds. Isolated afternoon showers and storms (30%). Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 84°
TONIGHT: Spotty Showers (30%). Cloudy skies. LOW: 68°
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered showers and storms (40%). HIGH: 82°
