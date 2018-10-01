Kentucky AP high school football polls

Male High School football coach Chris Wolfe is getting his Bulldogs ready for their annual slugfest with fellow powerhouse Trinity.
October 1, 2018 at 2:58 PM EST - Updated October 1 at 2:58 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

^Class 1A=

†Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

†1. Beechwood (14) 4-2 157 1

†2. Pikeville (1) 4-2 144 2

†3. Raceland (1) 6-1 138 3

†4. Paintsville - 5-2 100 5

†5. Campbellsville - 6-1 91 6

†6. Hazard - 3-2 82 4

†7. Crittenden Co. - 5-1 79 7

†8. Lynn Camp (1) 6-0 52 8

†9. Nicholas Co. - 6-1 35 9

†10. Williamsburg - 4-2 33 10

¶ Others receiving votes: Phelps 11. Lou. Holy Cross 8. Ludlow 5.

^Class 2A=

†Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

†1. Mayfield (12) 7-0 161 1

†2. Lou. DeSales (4) 6-0 155 2

†3. Lou. Christian Academy (1) 6-0 141 3

†4. Glasgow - 6-1 116 5

†5. Owensboro Catholic - 5-2 94 6

†6. Somerset - 5-2 73 4

†(tie) Lex. Christian - 5-2 73 7

†8. Shelby Valley - 5-1 40 10

†9. Danville - 3-4 33 8

†10. Walton-Verona - 5-2 22 9

¶ Others receiving votes: Murray 10. Lloyd Memorial 10. Todd Co. Central 5. Newport Central Catholic 1. Carroll Co. 1.

^Class 3A=

†Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

†1. Boyle Co. (16) 6-0 169 1

†2. Corbin (1) 5-1 138 3

†3. Belfry - 5-1 136 2

†4. Lou. Central - 4-2 112 4

†5. Bell Co. - 6-0 101 5

†6. Caldwell Co. - 5-2 83 7

†7. Lex. Catholic - 4-2 61 6

†8. Paducah Tilghman - 5-2 60 9

†9. Powell Co. - 5-1 23 10

†10. Casey Co. - 5-1 17 8

¶ Others receiving votes: Western Hills 16. Lou. Waggener 14. Elizabethtown 3. Bath Co. 2.

^Class 4A=

†Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

†1. Ashland Blazer (12) 7-0 163 1

†2. Johnson Central (5) 5-1 141 2

†3. Franklin-Simpson - 6-1 140 3

†4. Logan Co. - 6-0 117 4

†5. Knox Central - 5-1 94 5

†6. Lou. Moore - 6-1 83 6

†7. Wayne Co. - 5-2 64 7

†8. Taylor Co. - 5-1 63 8

†9. John Hardin - 5-2 40 9

†10. Madisonville-North Hopkins - 5-2 19 NR

¶ Others receiving votes: Allen Co.-Scottsville 4. Greenup Co. 3. Franklin Co. 3. Rowan Co. 1.

^Class 5A=

†Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

†1. Cov. Catholic (16) 6-0 167 1

†2. Bowling Green (1) 7-0 145 2

†3. South Warren - 7-0 140 3

†4. Southwestern - 6-0 115 4

†5. Highlands - 5-1 98 5

†6. Anderson Co. - 6-0 90 6

†7. South Oldham - 5-1 67 7

†8. Oldham Co. - 5-1 48 8

†9. Owensboro - 4-2 36 10

†10. Pulaski Co. - 4-2 6 NR

†(tie) Christian Co. - 3-3 6 9

†(tie) Lincoln Co. - 5-1 6 NR

¶ Others receiving votes: Bullitt Central 5. Montgomery Co. 3. Perry Co. Central 2. Graves Co. 1.

^Class 6A=

†Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

†1. Lou. Male (17) 7-0 170 1

†2. Frederick Douglass - 7-0 149 3

†3. Lou. St. Xavier - 4-2 128 4

†4. Lou. Butler - 5-2 105 6

†5. Scott Co. - 5-2 100 2

†6. Lou. DuPont Manual - 4-2 41 8

†7. Simon Kenton - 5-3 40 7

†(tie) Lou. Trinity - 1-6 40 5

†9. Lex. Henry Clay - 3-3 39 NR

†10. Campbell Co. - 4-2 37 T9

¶ Others receiving votes: North Hardin 28. Henderson Co. 25. Conner 23. Lou. Ballard 5. Lou. Eastern 2. Madison Central 2. Lex. Tates Creek 1.

¶ ___

¶ All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; WKYX, Paducah.

