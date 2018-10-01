LMPD pursuit ends in crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A routine traffic stop led to a police chase and an eventual crash on Sunday night.
Around 10:15 p.m., a Louisville Metro Police Department 6th Division officer was making a traffic stop on Preston Highway and Perennial Drive, police said.
The woman driving the car fled the scene and tried to run over the officer, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in a statement.
Police chased the vehicle, which ended in the car wrecking at Bardstown Road and Colonel Hancock Drive.
The female driver and a male passenger were transported to UofL Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The officer was not injured.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.
