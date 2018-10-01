Make it a Goode Morning! 10.1.18

Welcome to October!
Now it is time for the real fun, right?
Well...not entirely. We will have some late summer weather to get through before significant changes kick in.
There will be a few t-storms to dodge in the coming days, but there will be more dry times than wet. Which is good.
The question is whether or not we push toward 90 degrees or not with this pattern?
And, when DOES the flip to a cooler pattern take place and lock in?
Today’s video will cover the latest thinking on all of this.
Make it a Goode Morning!
