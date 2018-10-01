Man accused of not paying $3K+ restaurant bill

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Georgia man was arrested after police said he failed to pay a bill at Jeff Ruby’s restaurant.
Patrick Patel, 22 of Saint Simons Island, Georgia, was arrested Sunday around 3 p.m. after reportedly not being able to pay his bill at Jeff Ruby’s. The bill’s total was $3,374.51.
After several attempts to pay, officers said Patel’s card was continuously declined and his bank account was closed.
Patel is being charged with felony theft of services and being held on a $1,000 bond at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
